2.73 lakh aspirants trying their luck for 565 MHADA jobs

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received over 2.73 lakh applications from job seekers for its 565 vacant posts available in various departments till October 22. That means, for one post there are thousands of aspirants trying their luck.

According to the state housing authority, these applicants have already paid the exam fees/charges while there are 19,517 others who have applied but yet to pay the fees to book their participation in the recruitment process. Therefore, the total number of applicants will increase as the timing is till midnight of Friday. The job vacancies are for the clerical, land survey and engineering departments.

MHADA had reportedly called applications from qualified individuals interested to work in various vacant posts starting from September 17 of this year.

Those who were interested were required to visit the official https://mhada.gov.in website and follow the due procedure for participation.

Meanwhile, the state housing authority had made it clear that interviews will be held on a merit basis only after clearing the written exams as mentioned in the criteria list. No outsiders or agents have been appointed to fill the vacancies or selection of candidates.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:57 PM IST