27 corporations staffers to benefit from Seventh Pay commission

MUMBAI: Keeping an eye on forthcoming assembly elections, the state government has decided to implement seventh pay commission for municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state from September 1.

This decision does not include the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and will be implemented in all the other 27 corporations in the state and also 362 Nagar Panchayats and Municipal Councils.

This will benefit 4 lakh working and retired employees of the Local bodies. The arrears for the period of 1st January 2016 to 31 August 2019 will be paid in 5 instalments.