260 Years Later, Mumbai's East Indians Retrace Mount Mary Statue's Historic Journey From Mahim To Bandra |

Mumbai: More than 260 years after the statue of Mount Mary is believed to have been taken from Mahim to the Mount Mary's Basilica in Bandra, members of Mumbai’s East Indian community on Saturday retraced the journey on foot as part of the 10th annual ‘Mot Mauli Purcessaav’.

Organised by the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP), the procession began at St Michael’s Church, Mahim, at 8am, with around 200 participants in traditional East Indian attire. A rekla, or traditional horse cart, carrying a statue of Mother Mary, accompanied the procession, recreating the mode of transport associated with the movement of the statue in 1761. Participants also joined from St Peter’s Church at 8.30am and proceeded towards Mount Mary’s Basilica in Bandra. The Bombay Velankanni Pilgrims Band played religious hymns during the procession.

Organisers said that the annual event seeks to connect the community with its religious and cultural heritage and recall the history associated with Mount Mary. Organisers said the procession also aims to encourage younger members of the community to understand the Mumbai-rooted traditions surrounding the annual Mount Mary feast. Sunday marked the last day of the Bandra fair which is centered around the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount. The eight-day fair is held after nine-day religious services at the church.

A traditional mini satir, or East Indian umbrella, was also carried by participants, reflecting another element of the community’s heritage.

The procession concluded at Mount Mary’s Basilica, where participants attended Eucharistic service at 9.30am. The climb up the steps to the Basilica was also incorporated into the procession as a symbolic reminder of taking life “step by step” while making the pilgrimage to Mount Mary.

The MGP has been organising the procession annually as part of its Mot Mauli Project, one of four religious projects focusing on indigenous religious traditions and festivals. Its other initiatives include the St Gonsalo Garcia Project, Kuruz Holy Cross Project and Besaav Project. The organisation said activities under these projects include the Mot Mauli Yatra, Mot Mauli Purcessaav, St Gonsalo Garcia Chapel and Mothi Ladin.

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