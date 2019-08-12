25-year-old South Mumbai man arrested for killing his girlfriend for cheating

A 25-year-old South Mumbai man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend on suspicion that she was cheating on him.

According to Mid-Day, the 25-year-old was identified as Akshay Kadam, a resident of Dhobi Talao. The incident took place on Friday, Kadam saw his 22-year-old partner in his neighbourhood and brought her to his house. Kadam and the woman were in a relationship since 2016, but he had lately started doubting that she was cheating on him with another man.

An officer told the Mid-Day, "She had not been answering his calls for some days and he had become frustrated. On Friday, he was going for work when he spotted her in the Dhobi Talao. He then took her to his house and locked the door." After which, Kadam started shouting at her and the fight turned violent when he picked up a knife and started stabbing her. After neighbours heard screaming, they started knocking on the door and when no one opened it, they broke it open.

When the door opened, Kadam stopped stabbing her and instead slit his wrist. They rescued the girl and rushed them both to Nair Hospital. The cops have said the girl received multiple injuries on her head, forehead, and ear.