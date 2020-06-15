22-yr-old held for killing 7-yr-old girl missing since May 30

Mumbai: Dongri Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a 7-year-old girl who had been missing since May 30. The accused has been identified as Rizwan Shaikh, who works as a helper at local bakery, said police.

The child, a resident of Dongri, went out to play on May 30. When her family realised it was very late and she had failed to return home, around 9.30 pm, they frantically searched the neighbourhood overnight but without success. They then approached Dongri police station. Based on their complaint, Dongri Police registered an offence of kidnapping against an unknown person and embarked on a search for the girl.

According to police, Shaikh was taken into custody over suspicion last Saturday. During the interrogation, he confessed to having killed her and led the police to the spot where he had dumped her body. Her body was recovered on Sunday from Tambakhu Galli in Wadi Bandar, near the railway tracks.

Shaikh was arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of murder (302), kidnapping (363) and under the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act (POCSO).

"Our investigation is currently underway, the accused was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody till June 20," said Sandeep Bhagadikar, senior inspector, Dongri police station.