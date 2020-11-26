22-year-old woman robbed, molested on Mumbai local train, cops nab two men

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a 22-year-old woman commuter at knifepoint on Monday night. The two accused are identified as Rahim Shaikh (34) alias Guddu and Omprakash Dixit (32).

The woman, a Bhayander resident, works in a production department for the film industry was going to meet her bother in Kandivali on Monday night. Around 11.45 pm she boarded a slow train from platform number two in Borivali. As soon as she boarded the train, Dixit who was following her entered the compartment and tried to rob her at knifepoint. When she screamed for help, Shaikh who was sleeping on the coach pretended to help her. He slapped Dixit and scared him away, he then assured that woman that she was his sister and not to fear.

However as the traIn started, he called Dixit inside the train and robbed her gold chain and mobile phone at knifepoint. The two also molested the woman said police. As the train reached Kandivali station both the accused attempted to escape, Shaikh escaped with her gold chain and mobile phone while Dixit was apprehended by the cops as the woman screamed for help.

Based on her complaint an offense of robbery (392), molestation (354), assault, or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe (354B) was registered at Borivali GRP. "To trace the other accused formed several teams, he was later held while lurking near Kandivali railway station, " said Bhaskar Pawar, senior inspector of Borivali GRO.

According to the police, Shaikh had a previous case of robbery, both the accused were produced before the court which remanded them to police custody.