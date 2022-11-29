22-year-old female bartender dies in private bus on her journey from Goa to Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman died on board a bus owned by private operator Atmaram Travels, Nerul police have detained the driver and the bus cleaner. On her route from Goa to Mumbai, Tamina Alim stopped breathing, and her friend claimed the cleaner beat him when he wanted to go to take her to the hospital.

The mysterious death of the woman has put the investigating police officers in a tizzy. Tamina was a 22-year-old who lived in Malwani in Malad, and worked as a bartender in Goa. She was hurt while learning to ride a scooter on Friday, and her mother called to ask her to come home for treatment.

Tamina, and her friend, Sachin Kittu, boarded the bus from Mapusa in Goa at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“Around 8.50 am on Sunday, when the bus stopped at an eatery in Satara, I got down to get tea. When I was back on the bus, I saw bus cleaner Yogesh trying to give CPR to Tamina. She was not breathing. I asked Yogesh to drive to the nearest hospital; however, he slapped me and dragged me to the driver’s cabin and forced me to sit there. They accused me of harming her and said they will go to a police station now,” Sachin told midday.

The cops are trying to make sense of the whole situation

The cops have registered a case of accidental death in the matter. The police are trying to find out about the accident that took place in Goa, and also what kind of treatment the girl was going under.