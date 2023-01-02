21 held in Palghar by ACB in 2022 | Photo: Representative Image

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid 16 traps and arrested 21 people in bribery cases in Palghar district in 2022, an official said on Sunday.

The traps had four related to the revenue department, three related to the police, two each to MSEDCL and the forest department, and one each to the agriculture, rural development, health, and education departments, as well as a private individual.

Overall, the agency’s Thane region, which includes Palghar, saw 85 cases in which 128 people were charged, according to an official. “In 83 successful traps, a total of 124 persons were arrested,” Thane ACB Superintendent of Police Sunil Lokhande said.

As per the Maharashtra ACB website, the total number of cases statewide in 2022 stood at 744, in which 1,083 persons were charged.