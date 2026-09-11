2026 Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled To ‘Kaun Hain Woh’; First Look Leaves Devotees Spellbound - VIDEO

The first look of the much-awaited Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 was unveiled on Friday evening, giving devotees and the media their first glimpse of this year's iconic Ganesh idol ahead of the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the idol at 7 pm in the presence of the media and members of the public. As the curtains were lifted, the popular Baahubali track ‘Kaun Hain Woh’ played in the background, adding a cinematic touch to the much-anticipated unveiling.

Like every year, the majestic idol immediately captivated those present at the venue. Devotees were seen gazing at the first glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja, with the imposing idol drawing widespread admiration.

Ganeshotsav begins September 14

The unveiling comes ahead of Ganeshotsav, which will be celebrated across the country from September 14 to September 25, 2026. During the festival, devotees bring home and worship Lord Ganesha before immersing the idols according to their family traditions.

Idols are commonly immersed after 1.5, three, five or seven days, or on the final day of the festival. The processions are marked by the beats of drums and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya”, as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha and pray for his return the following year.