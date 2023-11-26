2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks: A Timeline Of Tragedy & Triumph Over 4 Days

File image of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks | PTI

Commemorating 15 years since the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks, this timeline summarizes the harrowing events that took place over four fateful days from November 26 to 29. From the initial strikes to the city's resilient response, every moment marked a chapter in Mumbai's history.

November 26, 2008: The Coordinated Strikes Begin

On this dark day, 10 Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba entered Mumbai via the sea, launching a series of coordinated attacks at multiple locations. High-profile targets, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Nariman House, fell victim to the attackers.

November 27, 2008: Standoff and Rescue Operations

As the city reeled under the shock of the attacks, Mumbai police and other security forces engaged in intense gun battles with the terrorists who had taken hostages at various locations. The National Security Guard (NSG) and other commando units launched rescue operations to neutralize the attackers and free hostages.

November 28, 2008: The Battle Continues

The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, one of the primary targets, witnessed a prolonged standoff as security forces meticulously cleared the premises. By the end of the day, the iconic hotel was secured, but the scars of the attacks lingered.

November 29, 2008: The Siege Ends

After enduring over 60 hours of terror, the city saw the final siege at Nariman House. NSG commandos successfully eliminated the remaining terrorists, bringing an end to the horrifying ordeal. The attacks claimed the lives of 166 people, including security personnel, and left hundreds injured.

Triumph of Resilience: Rebuilding Mumbai

In the aftermath, Mumbai emerged as a symbol of resilience. The city rallied together to rebuild shattered lives and infrastructure. The 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks remain etched in the city's history. The attacks also prompted immediate changes in India's security systems, with a renewed focus on counter-terrorism measures.