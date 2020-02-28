2008 Malegaon blast: Petition in SC to extend tenure of judge

After approaching the Bombay High Court went in vain, the father of a victim of the 2008 Malegaon blast has now filed a writ petition before the apex court to extend the tenure of special judge VS Padalkar who is due to retire on Saturday.

The petition by Nisar Ahmed Bilal, whose son Sayyed Azhar Nisar Ahmed was killed in the blast that took place on 29 September, 2008, states that after judge VS Padalkar took charge, the charges have been framed in the case in October 2018 and, thereafter, 140 witnesses have been examined in a span of one year and four months.

The petition filed by Adv Shahid Nadeem through Jamiat Ulema I Hind sought to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of the court under Section 32 of the constitution (right to move Supreme Court or High Court to get his/her fundamental rights protected). It claimed that his right to a speedy trial would be violated as the retirement of judge Padalkar would delay the trial, as he is fully conversant with the records of the case.