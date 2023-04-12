 2008 Malegaon Blast: Accused wants to shift case to Nashik court
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
An accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Sameer Kulkarni, has made an application before the special court, seeking that the case be sent to a sessions court in Nashik that has the original jurisdiction.

Plea based on testimony of witness

He has claimed that proper sanction was not accorded to invoke the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and has sought that charges under the Act be dropped. The plea is likely to be decided on April 20. It was made based on the testimony of a witness who had accorded sanction for invoking the UAPA.

The blast took place on September 29, 2008 in Malegaon town in Nashik district. Six persons were killed and over a 100 injured in it. Among those accused are BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit.

