Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

2,000 Mumbai-Goa cruise passengers in lurch as COVID-91 strikes crew; 66 passengers test positive

FPJ Web Desk
2,000 Mumbai-Goa cruise passengers in lurch as Covid-91 strikes crew; 66 passengers test positive | Facebook/ThomasCookIndiaLimited

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane informed that out of 2000 samples tested from Cordelia crusie ship, 66 passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

The authorities will decide whether to allow disembarking of passengers from the ship, he added. The Cordelia ship, operated by a private cruise liner firm, had arrived at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) here from Mumbai on Sunday.

On Sunday, Goa reported 388 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 1,81,570, while one death raised the toll to 3,523, as per official data.

Goa is combating a surge in Covid cases, with the weekly infection rate pegged at more than 5 per cent on an average.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
