20% of Metro Line 6 work completed

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has attained around 20 per cent of the Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar--Vikroli) project work so far. The revised deadline of the completion of the project is 2022. Interestingly, Metro line 6 will be the tallest elevated corridor -- at a height of 38 metres (12 storeyed building). Other elevated metro corridors are being constructed at an average height of 16 metres from the ground level.

On October 11, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray officially announced that Metro line 3 (Colaba--Bandra--SEEPZ) and line 6 will have a common depot in Kanjurmarg. Since line 6 is the tallest elevated corridor now taking the underground Metro Line 3 rakes on this elevated corridor will be a challenge for the authorities.

Zoru Bhathena, one of the activists of Save Aarey movement welcomed the Chief Minister's decision of cancelling the Metro depot at Aarey. He explained, "As per the proposed plan, now from the existing SEEPZ underground station the metro train will come out on the stilts and connect to the elevated line 6 at JVLR. In simple words, if a commuter takes Metro 3 from a particular station, the commuter can travel in same train up to the last station on Metro Line 6. Eastern and western suburb residents will benefit immensely by this direct connectivity. Even residents of Thane will benefit as they will be able to travel to south Mumbai, via Metro 4 corridor by getting down at intersection station seamlessly."

According to the MMRDA, the car-shed land at Kanjurmarg is around 102 acres and no construction work related to depot work has been started so far.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) undertaking the Metro Line 3 informed on October 8 that it is only nine more breakthroughs away from achieving 100 per cent tunneling work. As of now out of 54.5 Kms, 48 Kms of tunneling work has been accomplished.