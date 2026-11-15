₹20-Crore Indoor Sports Complex Planned In Belapur Sector 20; Badminton Courts, Gym And Yoga Centre Proposed | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: A Rs 20-crore indoor sports complex featuring modern sporting and fitness facilities is proposed to come up at Sector 20 in Belapur, with the state government sanctioning funds for the project under the MLA fund. The complex, proposed on a plot currently owned by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), will be developed after the land is transferred to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

MLA Manda Mhatre Secures ₹20 Crore For Sports Infrastructure

Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre, who has taken the initiative for the project, said the proposed facility would provide local players with dedicated infrastructure for training and competitions. The government has approved a provision of Rs 20 crore for the project through an official order.

The complex is planned on an open plot behind the Environmental and Water Testing Laboratory in Belapur Sector 20. Mhatre said efforts were underway to expedite the transfer of the land from CIDCO to NMMC. Once the transfer is completed, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared, followed by administrative approval and commencement of construction.

Badminton, Table Tennis, Basketball And Volleyball Facilities Planned

The proposed facility will include indoor courts for badminton and table tennis, along with dedicated spaces for chess and carrom. Outdoor courts for basketball and volleyball are also planned. The complex will additionally house a modern gymnasium, yoga and meditation centres, and a separate play zone for children.

Other amenities will include changing rooms, a first-aid room, equipment storage facilities and washrooms. The infrastructure is intended to cater to people across age groups, including senior citizens.

The project will follow a green building concept, with solar panels for renewable energy generation and reduced electricity consumption. A rainwater harvesting system and extensive tree plantation within the premises are also part of the plan.

The development of the vacant plot is also expected to prevent potential encroachments through its planned utilisation.

Mhatre said the project aims to provide young sportspersons in Belapur with modern facilities and create opportunities for talent from Navi Mumbai to compete at national and international levels. She expressed confidence that the complex would give a boost to the sporting culture in the city.

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