2 Trucks Collide On Mumbai–Pune Expressway After Brake Liner Fire; No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: A truck crashed into another truck that had caught fire due to a brake liner malfunction on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway early Tuesday morning, causing temporary traffic disruption but no injuries.



The accident occurred around 4.15 a.m. near kilometre marker 36/500. According to officials, a truck developed a brake liner fire while travelling on the expressway. Moments later, another truck approaching from behind collided with the affected vehicle and subsequently rammed into the central divider.

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The impact caused damage to both vehicles and led to congestion on the busy expressway for some time. Emergency response teams and highway authorities rushed to the spot and undertook clearance operations to restore normal traffic movement.



Officials said no one was injured in the incident, averting a potentially serious mishap. Traffic was later brought back to normal after the damaged vehicles were removed from the carriageway.

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