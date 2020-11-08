2 party workers arrested for extortion bid in Santacruz

Mumbai: Two persons were arrested by Santacruz Police in an extortion bid wherein they tried to extort Rs 5 lakh from a labour contractor. The accused duo claimed to be associated with a prominent political party while doing their extortion bid. The complainant was also allegedly assaulted by the duo when he refused to give in. The accused were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the arrested duo has been identified as Sameer Khale, 43, and Pradeep Mhatre, 50, both party workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The incident occurred on Friday when the complainant, Pravesh Kumar Singh, was busy in his work of demolishing a three-storey building at Juhu Tara Road. Singh, in his complaint, said that the duo approached him and claimed to be workers of the party and demanded a sum of Rs 5 lakh from him.

Shocked by the sudden demand, Singh refused to budge in and asked the duo to leave the premise and not trouble him. Not convinced by the response, Mhatre and Khale threatened Singh of dire consequences if he refused to pay up, which was followed by a scuffle, wherein Singh was allegedly assaulted.

Soon after the incident, Singh approached Santacruz Police and lodged a complaint against the duo, following which Mhatre and Khale were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for extortion, assault, criminal intimidation and intentional insult. They were later arrested and produced in a local magistrate court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for further probe.