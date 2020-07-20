2 Instagram users booked for threats, lewd messages to Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has lodged a complaint against two Instagram account holders at the Santacruz police station for threatening her and sending obscene messages on the social networking platform. While police have booked the account holders on Saturday, procedure to nab them is underway, said police.

Soon after the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's hanged himself to death at his Bandra residence on June 14, social media was rife on blaming Chakraborty for the actor's *death. Situation escalated a day after Chakraborty posted a heartfelt note on July 14, wherein an Instagram user had threatened the actress of rape and murder if she does not commit suicide.

On Saturday, Chakraborty who was accompanied by a friend, arrived at Santacruz police station and lodged a complaint. Abhishek Trimukhe Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) said, ”On complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, an offence is registered at Santacruz police station against two Instagram account holders for sending obscene messages and threatening her.”

Police booked the accused duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation (section 507), word, gesture, act used to insult modesty of a woman (section 509) along with sections of Information Technology Act. A police official said, while the names of the account holders were public, they have written a letter to Instagram and sought verified details of the users who sent the obscene messages and threat to the actress.

On Friday, sharing a screenshot of a hate message she received on Instagram, Chakraborty said while she had ignored many abusive texts sent to her in the past month, the harassment was now unbearable. Following the messages, Chakraborty requested cyber police to look into the matter and take appropriate action against the accused.