2 corona positive accused escape from Govandi isolation centre

Shivaji Nagar Police are on the lookout for two accused who recently escaped from the Covid-19 isolation centre in Govandi. The two had been arrested in two separate cases of attempt to murder and rape and by RCF Police and were being held at the isolation centre, having tested positive for corona.

According to police, the incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the isolation centre staff found the door to the room where the accused, Santosh Tivarekar, 20, and Irfan Khan, 19, were being held, broken. After breaking the door, the duo locked the door of the room in which a third accused was being held and escaped, said a police officer.

RCF Police had arrested Tivarekar on June 29, for allegedly stabbing a person while Khan was held on July 1 for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. While in police custody, both accused were detected corona-positive in the first week of July. Thereafter, the duo was shifted to an isolation centre in Govandi, which is being used as both an isolation and treatment centre for Covid-19 infected accused and is guarded 24*7.