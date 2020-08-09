Mumbai: 2 businessmen denied bail in Khar trespassing case

Mumbai: A sessions court on Friday denied anticipatory bail to two businessmen who had barged into a property in Khar west with around 50 men and vandalized the house as well as taken away cash and valuables amounting to around Rs 14 lakh.The complaint had been filed by Harmitkaur Shetty.

The two-storey property in Khar Pali Road, Khar West, had been embroiled in a property dispute since the mid-1980s with the father of one of the accused. The other accused was a recent tenant in the property.

A suit which was filed in the connection in 1994 had abated in 2003. The applicants had sought pre-arrest bail arguing that they had right over the property and hence it was not a case of trespass.

Additional Public Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya had argued against granting pre-arrest bail to the men stating that they had forcibly tried to take possession of the property and had taken away valuables. The court, while rejecting their pleas, said that there is no single document to show ownership of the father of the applicant on the property and that the property still stands in the name of the uncle of the informant.

Additional sessions judge RM Sadrani said that for recovery of property from the applicants and for detailed interrogation, their custody is required.