1st river bridge for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train just a week away

Mumbai: A 320mt bridge on Par river in Valsad (Gujarat) on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSRC) will be ready within a week. This will be the first river bridge on the Bullet train corridor.

An official said the bridge will have eight full-span girders, each 40 metres long, and is just four pillars away from completion. The height of the pier on which these girders rest ranges from 14.9 to 20.9 metres.

“Laying piers on a river is complex. It involves complex geotechnical investigation. First, the well foundation has to be laid. Then piers will be put, over which the girders will be launched. Finally, the track will come on the girder,” said an official associated with the Bullet train project.

“The proposed Bullet train will cross over several rivers – Narmada, Sabarmati, Mahi, Par, Kaveri, Purna Ambika, Daroatha, Daman Ganga, Tapi, Kim, Vishwamitri, Mohar, Vatrak and Meshwa. Nearly 20 bridges will be constructed,” the official said, adding that the longest will be a 1.2km bridge over Narmada in Bharuch, followed by Tapi and Mahi which will be around 720 metres.

At present, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail is the only such sanctioned project in the country. At 320kmph, it will traverse the western landscape, covering 508.17km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two hours and 15 minutes.

