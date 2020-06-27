1993 serial blasts convict Yusuf Memon dies at Nashik Jail

Mumbai: Yusuf Memon, a 1993 Mumbai serial blast convict and brother of fugitive gangster Tiger Memon, died of heart attack on Friday. He was serving a life sentence at Nashik Road jail. Tiger's another brother Yakub Memon was hanged in 2015 after sentenced to death in the same case. Yusuf was accused of allowing his flat and garage at Al-Husseini building in Mahim for terrorist activities.

Yusuf suffered chest pain while brushing his teeth around 10.30 am, he was rushed to Nashik Civil hospital where he died during treatment, said a jail official. Following his death, his family members were informed by the jail officials.

While confirming his death, Nashik Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare-Patil said, "His body was sent to Dhule medial College for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death".

According to the jail officials, while brushing teeth, Yusuf was talking to his brother Issac who is also lodged in the same jail, Issac is also serving life sentence in connection with the serial blast.

On March 1993, city witnessed serial blasts at 13 places. At least 257 people died in the blasts and 1,400 people were injured. The blast was the handiwork of dreaded fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon and his brothers Yusuf and Yakub. Soon after the blast, Dawood and Tiger along with their family fled from the country.