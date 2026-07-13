1993 Mumbai Blasts: Abu Salem Moves TADA Court Seeking Clarity On ₹16.51 Lakh Fine; CBI Asked To Respond | File Pic

Mumbai: Underworld gangster Abu Salem, convicted for his role in 1993 blast case, has approached the special TADA court seeking clarity on the fine amount he is required to pay as per the conviction order. The court has now asked the prosecution to respond to his plea.

Salem, who was part of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's gang was extradited to India in November 2005 for his involvement in 1993 blast and for 1995 murder case of Mumbaibased builder Pradeep Jain. He has been awarded life imprisonment, under the provisions of TADA.

He was extradited from Portugal in November 2005 and in September 2017, Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 1993 serial bomb blast.

The gangster had last month written to the special court seeking direction to the prison authorities and prosecution to give clarity on the fine amount payable by him. The prison authorities in its reply submitted earlier this month has stated that Salem is required to pay a fine of `16.51 lakh failing which he would be required to undergo further imprisonment of 18 years and six months.

The court has now asked the CBI prosecutor Deepak Salvi to submit his reply regarding the fine amount payable by Salem. The plea would be heard by next week.