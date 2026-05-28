19-Year-Old Maritime Cadet Trainee Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Navi Mumbai Hostel | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 19-year-old cadet trainee studying at a maritime training institute in Navi Mumbai was found dead under suspicious circumstances below the hostel building early on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Somnath Singh, police said.

According to police, the blood-soaked body of the student was found around 5 am in the hostel premises. Following the incident, institute officials and security personnel rushed to the spot and informed the police. A team from NRI Police Station visited the scene and took custody of the body for further investigation.

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Preliminary information suggests that Somnath Singh was undergoing cadet course training at the institute. However, the exact cause of death remains unclear. Police are probing whether the student died by suicide, accidentally fell from the third floor, or if there was any other reason behind the incident.

An accidental death report has been registered at NRI Police Station, and officials said the exact cause of death is likely to be determined after the post-mortem report is received.

Senior Police Inspector Devendra Pol said that investigators found references in the student’s diary mentioning that he was under some stress. “His mobile phone is being examined as part of the investigation,” Pol said.

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