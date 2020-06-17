19 arrested for attempting to sell endangered snake for Rs 25 crores

A year ago, Gaikwad had caught the turtle near the Pravara River. It is believed that worshipping this turtle leads to financial prosperity, and Gaikwad was trying to sell it for Rs 1 crore, when he was nabbed by officials posing as customers.

Based on the investigations, a decoy operation was launched and six people were arrested while trying to cut a deal for another red sand boa at Sinnar in Nashik. This includes assistant police inspector Vishwas Chavhanke, who is posted at the Rabale police station, and Deepak Dhabekar, who is deployed at the Chatushringi police station in Pune.

Chavan added that forest officials, who were posing as customers, were quoted a price of Rs 25 crore for a red sand boa by some of them, who were acting as conduits. This snake was to be procured from a third party, and officials are trying to nab him.

A total of 19 arrests have been made across the four districts of Ahmednagar, Pune, Thane and Nashik. Those arrested also include an IT entrepreneur from Pune, and a real-estate agent.

The department is also working with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the cyber crime cell of the Melghat Tiger Project. Investigations are taking place under the supervision of Anil Anjankar, chief conservator of forests, Nashik.

Forest officials admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected vigilance and patrolling by field-level staff. This, combined with economic distress during the lockdown, has led to a rise in poaching and wildlife crimes.