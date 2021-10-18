185 samples +ve for Delta variant

During the third cycle of genome sequencing (next-generation genome sequencing) done at Kasturba Hospital, 54 per cent (185 samples) of the total 343 samples collected were tested positive for the Delta variants, 34 per cent (117 samples) for delta derivatives and 12 per cent (40 samples) of other types.

"Both the Delta variant and the Delta derivative are relatively mildly invasive and do not pose a serious risk. Compared with Delta variants, the transmission/transmission speed of Delta derivatives and other types of viruses has also been found to be lower. Nevertheless, it is important to seek timely and appropriate medical treatment once the covid disease is resolved," said a BMC health official after the results on Sunday.

Out of the 343 infected patients sampled, 45 patients (13 per cent) were in the 0-20 age group, 126 patients (37 per cent) between 21-40 age group, 98 patients (29 per cent) between 41 to 60 years, 63 patients (18 per cent) between 61 to 80 years and 11 patients (3 percent) in the age group of 81 to 100 years.

The BMC health department has pointed out that considering the criteria for covid vaccination, 54 citizens who took only the first dose contracted covid, but only seven had to be hospitalized. None of the 54 citizens needed oxygen supply or intensive care, a civic health department report revealed.

It further stated that although 168 people who took both doses contracted covid, only 46 of them had to be hospitalized. Even then, only seven people needed intensive care. But no one was killed.

"These findings suggest that the outbreak is completely under control as a result of covid vaccination. Therefore, it has been underlined once again that all eligible citizens should be vaccinated against covid and strictly follow the covid prevention guidelines," the official further said.

"Total 97 per cent eligible citizens of Mumbai have received a single dose of vaccination so far and 55 per cent are fully vaccinated now," said BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

In August's first cycle of genome sequencing, none of the 188 samples had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant. However, 128 samples out of the 188 had the Delta variant. In the second cycle of genome sequencing, 304 samples, of the total 376 samples that were collected, tested positive for the Delta subtype of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

None of the samples tested positive for the Delta Plus variant, which is considered more communicable.

The Delta variant was first detected in India in late 2020 and is essentially the more dominant variant. Delta Plus is a highly transmissible Delta variant mutation and was detected in the state during the second wave.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:36 AM IST