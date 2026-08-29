18-Year-Old Youth Found Murdered At Vashi Mini Seashore, Police Launch Probe To Trace Unidentified Attacker | Pics | Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai: An 18-year-old youth was allegedly murdered after being attacked with a sharp weapon at Mini Seashore in Vashi in the early hours of Saturday. The Vashi Police have registered a murder case against an unidentified person and launched a probe to trace and arrest the accused.

Deceased Identified As Koparkhairane Resident

The deceased has been identified as Sujankumar Feku Mahato (18), a resident of Sector 19, Koparkhairane. He would occasionally work at a Chinese food stall and also drive his father’s auto-rickshaw.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 9 p.m. on Friday and 3.56 a.m. on Saturday near the gate of St Mary’s Garden, on the left side of the footpath along Mini Seashore Road in Sector 9, Vashi.

Youth Left Home Without Informing Family

Mahato had left his home on Friday night without informing his family about where he was going. The auto-rickshaw that he had taken from home is also missing.

At around 4 a.m., a woman who had gone for a morning walk at Mini Seashore reportedly noticed Mahato’s body lying on the footpath. She alerted another passerby, who subsequently informed the police.

Mother Files Complaint At Vashi Police Station

The FIR was registered at Vashi Police Station by Saturday afternoon based on a complaint filed by Mahato’s mother, Rubidevi Feku Mahato (34), a homemaker residing in Sector 19, Koparkhairane.

According to the complaint, an unidentified person attacked Mahato with a sharp weapon for an unknown reason, inflicting multiple blows to his head, hands and other parts of his body. He sustained serious injuries and died. Police suspect that a deep wound to his head may have been fatal. Injuries were also found on his hands.

Murder Weapon Yet To Be Recovered

The weapon allegedly used in the murder has not been recovered. Police are examining Mahato’s movements after he left home, the circumstances surrounding his death and the disappearance of the auto-rickshaw.

Following the incident, senior police and Crime Branch officers, along with a forensic team, visited the spot and began collecting evidence. Teams have been deployed to identify and trace the unidentified accused.

The case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar is supervising the investigation along with other senior police and Crime Branch officers. Police Sub-Inspector Vaibhav Rupwate is the investigating officer.

“The case is being probed from all angles and all suspects are being questioned,” said Chandekar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/