18-year-old crushed under compressor

Mumbai: An 18-year-old boy was crushed under a compressor while it was being taken in a tempo on Monday afternoon. The police said the compressor, used for construction work, was being transported to a Nepean Sea Road site.

The incident took place near the old Passport Office on Annie Besant Road when the driver suddenly applied brakes and the compressor tilted, crushing the teen helper.

Identified as Sheru Davar, the helper was a resident of Bandra. The Worli police have arrested the driver, Shabbir Shaikh, on the charge of negligence.

According to the police, Sheru was holding the compressor which was loaded at the back of the tempo. When Shaikh applied the brakes, it was pushed backwards and the helper came under the heavy instrument.

After Sheru cried out for help, Shaikh rushed him to KEM Hospital. However, he was declared dead before admission.