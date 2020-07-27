17,715 seekers bag jobs through MahaSwayam

During the present coronavirus crisis and the nationwide lockdown, nearly 17,715 unemployed youth have bagged jobs in Maharashtra through the online employment workshops and MahaSwayam portal run by the Department of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship. During the last three months, the department, through its forums, registered 1.72 lakh job seekers, who will receive help to get employment as per their skills with the active involvement of companies.

Minister of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Nawab Malik told the Free Press Journal, “The district level machinery was quite pro-active since the lockdown was announced to promote the registration of job seekers. They organised online workshops, job fairs and counselling. The officers at the district levels also constantly held meetings with companies from various sectors to inquire their requirement and, accordingly, helped with jobs.’’ Malik said that the department aims to help meet the skill gaps of job aspirants through Industrial Training Institutes and, thereby, get them jobs in and outside India.

Malik informed that job aspirants provide their information with regards to educational qualification, work experience, skillset and requirement. Similarly, companies and corporates register with their requirement of candidates. “The department, through the MahaSwayam portal, plays the role of a coordinator between the job seekers and employers,’’ he noted.

Malik said around 40,000 job seekers participated in the online fairs conducted across the state in the last three months. He appealed to the job seekers to register on the web portal https://rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in.

Satyagiri Ventures CMD Dinesh Joshi said that the Maharashtra government has always taken a step forward to boost investment, create jobs and revive industrial growth. “The department’s initiative and efforts have encouraged corporates as well job seekers to reinforce the faith in the state administration and in the leadership. In the coming months, we will see Maharashtra progressing and marching ahead of other states,’’ he viewed.