17-year-old girl travels from Jalna to Mumbai seeking justice, says she was raped by father

A 17-year-old woman travelled from Jalna to Mumbai to seek justice. She alleged that her father had raped her and his friend molested her. The girl was taken to the Azad Maidan police station after people noticed her standing with a placard which read that she wants justice.

The girl spoke with the Azad Maidan police and told them about the crime. She also said that when she shared the incident with her mother, she was told not to tell it to anyone else, reported Mid Day.

The girl alleged that the Jalna police refused to report her complaint, and therefore, she arrived in Mumbai to seek justice.

The Azad Maidan police filed a zero FIR and transferred it to the Jalna police station who then came to Mumbai to take the girl back. The police then arrested the accused father, her mother and the father’s friend.

Samadhan Pawar, Jalna SP said, "In our primary investigation we found that the girl did approach the local police to file a complaint, but they did not register an FIR. A departmental inquiry is initiated against those cops who turned the victim away."

Joint CP (law and order), Vinoy Chaubey, told Mid Day, "The officers who spotted the girl and took the right action will be rewarded by the Mumbai Police. We are always extra careful and sensitive when it comes to such matters and conduct regular drives to sensitise our officers."