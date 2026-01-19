17 Runners Hospitalised Post Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026; Majority Discharged |

Mumbai: At least 17 runners required medical attention following the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) 2026, a World Athletics Gold Label Race held on Sunday, January 18, 2026, in Mumbai. One runner was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Bombay Hospital, while the remaining runners were either discharged after treatment or admitted to hospital wards for observation.

Race Participation and Medical Encounters

The event witnessed participation from approximately 65,000 runners across seven race categories. On race day, on-course medical teams recorded over 2,400 medical encounters across all critical aid stations and designated medical points.

Hospital Evaluations Post-Race

Following the race, medical evaluations were conducted at multiple hospitals across the city. At Bombay Hospital, 10 runners presented to the Emergency Room—one was admitted to the ICU, one admitted to the wards, one kept under observation in the Emergency Room, and seven were discharged after receiving treatment. Jaslok Hospital reported four runners presenting with mild dehydration and tachycardia; all were treated and discharged. PD Hinduja Hospital treated one runner for mild dehydration, who was discharged after appropriate medical management.

Official Medical Coordination

Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, the Official Medical Partner for TMM 2026, in close collaboration with race promoters Procam International, successfully coordinated comprehensive medical preparedness and on-ground emergency response for the event.

Minor Exercise-Related Issues

According to a spokesperson from Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, the majority of runner presentations were minor and exercise-related, predominantly muscle cramps, fatigue, dehydration, and minor musculoskeletal complaints. These cases were managed effectively on site by trained multidisciplinary medical teams through prompt assessment, first aid, hydration, cooling measures, and physiotherapy support. Notably, no Priority One (life-threatening) incidents were reported on the course.

Effective Safety Measures

A structured triage system, early medical intervention, and clearly defined evacuation protocols—implemented jointly by the medical teams and Procam International—played a critical role in ensuring the safety and well-being of runners throughout the race.

