17 rescued after portion of three-story building collapses in South Mumbai’s Fort area

Mumbai: 17 people have been rescued after a portion of a ground-plus-three-storey building collapsed in Fort area here on Tuesday night. The incident took place at around 9 pm.
"No casualties or injuries have been reported until now. Police officers have been rushed to the spot. Fire brigade is also present at the spot," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mumbai Police. More details are awaited.
