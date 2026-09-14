17 Of 20 NCP MPs Will Join BJP Soon, Claims Rebel MP Jagadish Basunia; BJP And Leaders Deny Defection Rumours | X

Kolkata: Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia on Monday had claimed that 17 out of 20 NCPI MPs will soon join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Talking to the media, Basunia said that all the MPs had planned to defect together so that they are not disqualified under the anti-defection law.

Three MPs To Support NDA From Outside, Says Basunia

“17 MPs will directly join the BJP. Three MPs from minority community Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahaman and Yusuf Pathan would extend support to the NDA from outside and would be given important portfolios. Every meeting took place in presence of important BJP leaders,” said Basunia.

Abu Taher Khan had dismissed the comments of Basunia stating that it is Basunia’s personal comment.

Abu Taher Khan Rejects Defection Claim

“We haven’t informed Basunia about our future course of action. It is his personal comment. We three MPs have loudly said that neither we will join BJP nor support NDA. We can meet the Prime Minister if there is any meeting for the sake of the common people otherwise not,” said Khan.

Notably, Basunia's claim comes days after he and his wife, TMC MLA Sangeeta Roy, faced protests on returning to their ancestral home in Sitai, Cooch Behar.

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Meanwhile, the saffron camp also rubbishes the claim of the Cooch Behar NCPI MP.

West Bengal BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya had virtually ruled out such a move.

“We cannot forget what happened to our workers after the 2021 elections. Perhaps they are talking about the BJP on Mars because the BJP here doesn’t have any policy of admitting anyone simply because they wanted to join,” said Bhattacharya.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee sarcastically requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to induct the 20 NCPI MPs in BJP ahead of Durga Puja.