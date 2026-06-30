₹16,000-Crore Foreign Remittance & Hawala Case: PMLA Court Extends ED Custody Of Businessman Jitendra Pandey Till July 4

₹16,000-Crore Foreign Remittance & Hawala Case: Mumbai PMLA Court Sends Jitendra Pandey To ED Custody Till June 29 | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: In the ₹16,000-crore illegal foreign remittance case, a special PMLA court has extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of businessman Jitendra Pandey till July 4.

The court observed that his custody is required for an indepth probe into transactions carried out with foreign entities. The ED sought extension of Pandey’s custody, claiming he had remitted funds through hawala channels and that the money was used to pay for goods allegedly imported illegally.

The agency said custody was required to trace the money trail. ED prosecutor Arvind Aghav contended that the accused had remitted approximately USD 5.8 million to various foreign companies.

The agency further alleged that Pandey had paid around ₹11 crore to real estate agents to keep assets safe during raids on his premises. Pandey opposed the plea, arguing that 21 of his properties have already been attached.