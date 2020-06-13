16-yr-old arrested for stabbing man who slapped his father

Mumbai: The NM Joshi Marg police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing a man. Prior to the incident, the victim had allegedly slapped father of the accused and as revenge, the boy stabbed the man, said police on Friday. Both victim and accused stay in the same area and often fight over some or other issue.

The incident took place on Thursday evening around 7.30 when Hanumant Pawar, 30 was sitting alone at Wadala Naka on Senapati Bapat Marg. The accused who came prepared suddenly stabbed Pawar in his neck and escaped. Pawar was rushed to the nearby hospital by locals, he received at least four stitches.

Hours after the incident a team from the police station arrested the accused who was hiding in the area.

"Two days prior to the incident victim had an argument with the accused’s father during which the victim had assaulted him. The accused then decided to take ravage and stabbed him when he was found alone, “said an officer.