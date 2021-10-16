Mumbai: 16-year-old boy nabbed with knives, cash at Sewri station

A 16-year-old boy was detained by Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Sewri station on Friday. Apart from two sharp weapons, the cops also seized Rs 2,600 from his possession, said a railway officials adding that the boy was trying to board a local train from the platform number one.

The incident took place at around 12.15 pm yesterday on the occasion of Dussehra. The boy was trying to board a local train with his two friends in a suspicious manner.

"When he was trying to board a local train, the on-duty RPF constables detained him, while his two colleagues managed to flee. During preliminary inquiry he denied any wrong doings and said he did not know about the other two boys who were trying to board the local train with him," said railway officials.

The RPF then handed him over to the Wadala GRP, where further investigations is underway.

When FPJ contacted an Wadala GRP official, he said, "The boy is a minor and we have called his parents for further investigation.”

This is the second such incident within a year at Sewri station. Earlier on February 15, a 20-year-old drunk youth created a panic like situation after he entered the station manager's office brandishing a knife.

In another incident on February 22, a 20-year-old student was robbed by a mobile snatcher at Sewri station.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:26 AM IST