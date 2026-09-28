15-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Recruited To Sell Drugs In Govandi, Woman Booked Under NDPS Act

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Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly used to sell narcotic tablets in Govandi, prompting the Deonar police to book a woman for allegedly involving a minor in drug peddling.

According to the FIR, police constable Ashok Khandu Mandlik, attached to the Anti-Drug Squad of Deonar police station, was on patrol on the night of September 24 as part of a drive against narcotics. At around 11.15 pm, the police team spotted the 15-year-old boy behaving suspiciously near Sant Rohidas Udyan in Dr Zakir Hussain Nagar, Govandi.

On noticing the police, the boy allegedly wrapped a plastic bag he was carrying and attempted to flee. The police detained him and questioned him about the contents of the bag. He allegedly told the officers that it contained tablets used for intoxication.

The police subsequently traced one of his relatives, identified as his aunt, and conducted a search in her presence. The search allegedly resulted in the recovery of 75 tablets labelled Nitrazepam Tablets IP 10 mg (NITCOR-10) and Alprazolam Tablets IP 1 mg, along with Indian currency notes.

According to the police, the 75 Nitrazepam tablets were allegedly valued at around Rs 30,000, calculated at Rs400 per tablet. The police also reported recovering 55 Alprazolam tablets weighing approximately 7.15 grams, with an alleged value of around Rs22,000.

During questioning, the minor allegedly told the police that he was selling the tablets to people who consumed them for intoxication. He further allegedly stated that a woman living in his neighbourhood, whom he referred to as Bano Khala, had given him the tablets to sell and had paid him Rs200 for the task.

Based on the allegations, the Deonar police registered a case under Sections 95, 8(c), 22(a) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with Section 78 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The police have alleged that the minor was in illegal possession of the tablets with the intention of transporting and selling them, while the woman allegedly used the minor to facilitate the sale of the narcotic substances.

Further investigation is underway.

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