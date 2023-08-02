14-Year-Old Eshan Narayanan Becomes India's Youngest Formula 4 Champion

Mumbai: Dreaming of representing India in international motorsports events, 14-year-old Eshan Narayanan stepped an inch closer to his vision after becoming India's youngest driver of Formula 4 LGB 1300.

A resident of Hiranandani Garden, Powai, Narayanan aced the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2023, which was recently held in Chennai. Notably, he is the lone Formula 4 driver from Mumbai and one among 20 across India.

Eshan Narayanan's track record

His first racing stint was a talent hunt programme organised by Ahura Racing in March. Among 30 participants, the class 10 student displayed exceptional driving skills and ranked third in Formula 4, a racing car event which gives a platform to new entrants.

Buoyed by initial success, Narayanan represented Ahura Racing at MRF and JK Tyres national championships, and delivered stunning performances. He started the MRF championship from the 15th position but literally sped past the ranks, stopping at the sixth position with a thrilling lap time of 1 minute and 55 seconds.

A student of the NEXT International School, Mulund, the teen race car driver said that he could achieve the feat owing to the support of his family and guidance from mentors. Elated to compete with seasoned drivers, he is training at Ahura Racing's Coimbatore academy to further hone his skills and wishes for a dedicated race track in Mumbai.

“I have been passionate about cars since childhood. There is a long way to go but my ultimate goal is to be India's flag-bearer in the international motorsports arena and make our country proud,” said Narayanan, who is tirelessly preparing for his August championship race at the Madras international circuit in Chennai.

What is Formula 4?

With the first-ever event in 2014, Formula 4 is a new format in motorsports. Conceived as a means of bridging the gap between kart racing and Formula 3, it's intended to be the least expensive type of Formula race to participate in. International Automobile Federation Formula 4 offers young race car drivers around the world an opportunity to take a leap from karting to open-wheel racing.

