Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 14% in state tested Covid-19 positive

Fourteen per cent of individuals across Maharashtra tested positive for Covid-19 under the door-to-door scheme—‘My Family, My Responsibility’, reveals data provided by the state health department. Moreover, 23 lakhs of citizens were diagnosed with comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and cancer among others.

Doctors said since the pandemic outbreak, people with comorbidities are most susceptible to Sars-Cov-2 that mostly affects the lungs. The state government launched the ‘My Family My Responsibility’ on September 15 to create a health map of all the districts. “This survey has helped us identify or start early diagnosis of patients with comorbidities. These patients are at a higher risk of developing multi-organ failures which increases the chances of mortality,” he said.

According to the statistics, during the survey 3,57,173 patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) were identified having similar symptoms of Covid-19 like sneezing, cough, fever among others. Of the total, 3,22,466 were tested for Covid-19, of which 51,064 were Corona positive, with a positive rate of 15.83 per cent which is lesser than the overall positivity rate of Maharashtra which is 18.40 per cent.

“We have completed covering almost 99 per cent of the households in the state. Many people have gone back to their native places in the lockdown. We haven’t been able to include them,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

Nearly 1,15,481 Covid-19 patients were found in home quarantine during the door-to-door survey. While 2,39,473 recovered patients were checked and provided counselling during the visits.

Under the campaign, a population of 11.92 crore people was surveyed. Members were checked for fever and oxygen saturation levels. The survey included 23.8 lakh people with comorbidities. The state said through the campaign they could screen 8.7 lakh diabetics, 13 lakh with hypertension, 73,055 with heart disease, 17,843 with cancer and another lakh with other health conditions for Covid-19.

Dr Archana Patil, director of state health services said the survey helped them pick up the virus early. “Many ILI patients were treated at home, while SARI patients were referred to as hospitals.” Of the 11.9 crores surveyed, 3.6 lakh ILI/SARI patients were found, of which 3.2 lakh were tested.

More than half the Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra are of patients aged between 50 and 69. As per the data, 60 per cent deaths were of patients with comorbidities. “Although more young people are getting infected with the virus, the death rate is higher among older people because of comorbidities. Even after recovery, many are developing post-Covid related illnesses. This health map will help for further references,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, part of the state Covid-19 task force.