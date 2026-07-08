'₹13,000-Crore Integrated Flood Control Plan Submitted To Centre': CM Devendra Fadnavis Tells Assembly | VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis outlined Mumbai's long-term infrastructure roadmap, including a ₹13,000-crore flood control proposal submitted to the Centre | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: The Maharashtra government has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for the development of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with a strong focus on infrastructure, flood mitigation, redevelopment, modern technology, water security, transport, healthcare, and transparent governance.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Maharashtra Assembly that an integrated flood control plan worth Rs 13,000 crore has been submitted to the Central government for approval to provide a permanent solution to the city's recurring flooding.

A ₹13,000 crore Integrated flood control plan for Mumbai has been prepared and presented to the Central Government.



मुंबईकरिता ₹13,000 कोटींचा एकात्मिक पूर नियंत्रण आराखडा तयार करण्यात आला असून केंद्र सरकारला सादर केला आहे.



(विधानसभा, मुंबई | दि. 8 जुलै 2026)#Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/vjb77TSKT8 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 8, 2026

Replying to a discussion under Rule 293 on Mumbai and the MMR, the Chief Minister said the government aims to transform Mumbai into a globally competitive, resilient, and future-ready metropolis through coordinated planning and sustained investments.

Flood Mitigation Measures

The Chief Minister said Mumbai witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall this monsoon, recording 882 mm at Colaba and 988 mm at Santacruz within just six days—more than the city's average rainfall for the entire month of July. Nearly 42 per cent of the city's annual rainfall was received during this period, accompanied by winds of 50–75 kmph and high tides exceeding four metres.

Despite these extreme conditions, civic agencies managed the situation effectively. The government plans to ensure that waterlogging at 370 flood-prone locations is cleared within 30 minutes.

At present, 547 pumping units are operational, while a total of 990 pumps, including those operated by MMRDA, Railways, and other agencies, are available. Six major and 10 mini pumping stations are functioning, while 112 per cent desilting of drains and 83 per cent desilting of the Mithi River have been completed before the monsoon.

Fadnavis said an Artificial Intelligence-based fraud detection system has been introduced to eliminate irregularities in drain desilting contracts. The system has helped detect false claims, inflated bills, and fake records, resulting in penalties of Rs 12.5 crore in 2025 and Rs 9.25 crore in 2026 on contractors. The remaining works under the BRIMSTOWAD project are expected to be completed within the next one to two years.

Transparent Governance And Technology

To improve transparency in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the government has implemented e-tendering, SAP-based financial systems, and digital monitoring mechanisms.

These reforms have generated significant savings in procurement, particularly in school supplies and IT contracts, while tenders worth Rs 1,032 crore involving excessive expenditure have been cancelled.

Modernising Water Supply

The Chief Minister said the Gargai water supply project has received the required forest clearance and will provide 500 MLD of additional water by 2029. Desalination plants at Manori and Versova are expected to supply 1,000 MLD of potable water by 2030, ensuring long-term water security for Mumbai and the MMR.

Road And Transport Projects

The government aims to convert 95 per cent of Mumbai's roads into concrete roads. Nearly 89 per cent of the first phase and 73 per cent of the second phase have been completed, with the entire project targeted for completion by May 2027.

Major transport projects, including the Goregaon-Mulund tunnel, the North Coastal Road, flyovers, railway overbridges, and East-West connectivity corridors, are progressing rapidly. Multi-level robotic parking and underground parking projects are also being accelerated.

Healthcare And Waste Management

A 600-metric-tonne waste-to-energy plant capable of generating around 8 MW of electricity is being established. In the healthcare sector, expansion works at Sion Hospital, Nair Hospital, and suburban hospitals will add nearly 3,000 beds. A unified Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) has also been developed to integrate healthcare data.

Boost To Redevelopment

Fadnavis said the government is promoting self-redevelopment, MHADA-led cluster redevelopment, and the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Self-redevelopment schemes are enabling residents to upgrade from 600 sq ft homes to units measuring between 1,200 and 1,400 sq ft. MHADA plans to construct 1.08 lakh housing units, while the Dharavi project will rehabilitate nearly 1.6 lakh residential, commercial, and industrial units, with all eligible residents being accommodated within Dharavi.

Digital Civic Reforms

The BMC has introduced Digital Twin technology, AI-based building plan approvals, an e-TDR exchange, online financial management, and a centralised grievance redressal system. The AI platform will automate nearly 60 per cent of the approval process, making civic services faster and more transparent.

MMR Growth Vision

The Chief Minister said the MMR aims to achieve a GDP of $825 billion by 2047 through 30 new business hubs, 30 transport projects, Water Metro services, expanded Metro networks, new housing projects, EduCity, and the development of Third and Fourth Mumbai, positioning the region as a global economic hub.

Cultural Heritage Projects

The government is also prioritising cultural infrastructure. Work on the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Memorial at Indu Mill is progressing rapidly, while the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial is targeted for completion by January 2027.

Funding Mega Infrastructure

Fadnavis said infrastructure projects currently underway or scheduled for completion over the next three years are collectively valued at Rs 12.26 lakh crore. Financial planning has been completed, including arrangements for debt servicing.

Environmental Conservation

Highlighting environmental conservation, the Chief Minister said Maharashtra's mangrove cover has increased from 302.70 sq km to 315.09 sq km, an addition of 12.39 sq km, according to the Central government's 2021 assessment.

Mumbai's Growth Engine

Calling Mumbai and the MMR the "growth engine" of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said the region continues to attract the highest infrastructure investment and foreign direct investment, driving employment generation and strengthening Mumbai's position as India's fintech capital and startup hub. He added that the government is committed to extending the benefits of development to Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, and Gadchiroli.

Commitment To Urban Development

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to providing dignified housing, greater employment opportunities, quality civic services, and world-class infrastructure, reaffirming its vision of inclusive and sustainable urban development across Maharashtra.

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The Chief Minister assured the Assembly that the government would positively consider issues raised by legislators, including the Funnel Zone, PTS and PAP housing, extension of the additional 0.5 FSI benefit, and a single-ticket system for all public transport services. He also confirmed that the detailed project report for the extension of Metro Line 2B to Chita Camp-Koliwada has been approved.

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