13-year-old boy murdered in Mumbra for spitting at neighbour's house

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy has been strangled to death for spitting at a neighbour's house in Diva. The Mumbra police have arrested a distant relative of the boy in connection with the murder. The court has remanded the accused in police custody till April 25, 2022.

The accused Dashrath Kakade (28) a relative of the boy used to stay near the victim Rupesh Vijay Gole (13) house in Nagwadi in Diwa. On April 17, 2022, in the afternoon Kakade took Rupesh for buying him clothes. However, Rupesh never returned home after April 17.

Assistant Inspector of Police S K Shelke from Mumbra police station who is investigating the case said, "Victim Rupesh Gole (13) went with Dashrath Kakade (28) to get clothes but he never came back. When Rupesh did not return home Rupesh's elder brother called Dashrath Kakade and asked about Rupesh to which accused Dashrath replied that he gave Rs 50 to Rupesh and left him at the fair. Rupesh's elder brother then registered a missing complaint at Mumbra police station."

Shelke further added, "When we were investigating the case, we were suspicious about Dashrath's involvement in the crime. We questioned Dashrath where exactly he had gone to buy clothes for Rupesh and at which fair he left him. The accused told that he went to the street vendors to buy clothes but when we approached the cloth seller he said that no one came to buy clothes from him. We arrested Dashrath when we got suspicious and started interrogating him. After interrogation, the matter of Rupesh Gole murder came to light."

Dashrath had taken Rupesh to the first floor of a closed toilet in Mumbra and strangled him to death. Shelke said, "The accused Dashrath Kanade (28) a distant relative of the boy informed us that he murdered the victim by strangling him on the afternoon of April 17. The two had an argument over Rupesh Gole spitting at Dasharath's home. In a fit of rage, the accused killed Rupesh." The accused was presented in the court and the court has remanded him in police custody till April 25, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:41 PM IST