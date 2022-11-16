1.21 lakh jobs to be available for youth from MoUs signed by Maharashtra Govt with various bodies

CM Eknath Shinde | PTI

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday signed MoUs with 44 renowned entrepreneurs, corporate bodies, industrial associations and placement agencies to provide jobs to the youth in the state. Through these MoUs, employment opportunities will be available to 1. 21 lakh youth, said the government release after the function took place at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Governor BS Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar and others.

Governor said that the MoUs should be implemented and industries should take an initiative to train the locals in the technology that they need so that they can easily get the skilled manpower.

In the current financial year, the state government has set an objective to provide employment opportunities to 5 lakh unemployed youth and young women through employment fairs by providing skill development training. For this, it is necessary to coordinate with industrial establishments and placement agencies from time to time.

Accordingly, this MoU was signed today to effectively organize future employment fairs. Through these MoUs, job opportunities will be available for candidates with qualifications such as 10th and 12 pass, graduate, diploma holder, pharmacy, ITI, polytechnic, and engineering degree in various fields like hospitality, media and entertainment, construction, retail, banking, and aviation.