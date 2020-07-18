12% test positive in BMC’s antigen testing

Mumbai: Twelve percent in Mumbai have been tested positive after the BMC conducted rapid antigen testing. Civic body has conducted 6,100 antigen testing, of which 757 were tested positive and most of them were asymptomatic. Civic officials said this will help them to start treatment early following which they will be able to control the mortality rate.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC said “We have shifted all the positive patients to the CCC centres and treatment has been started. Moreover antigen testing was done to trace the high-risk close contacts from containment zones.”

Antigen Testing is being done under the “universal screening’ programme due to which the per day covid testing in Mumbai has increased to 6,000.

In the first phase, the antigen testing was done in eight wards of the city which includes R/N (Dahisar), R/C (Borivali West), R/S (Kandivali), P/N (Malad), P/S (Goregaon), K/E (Andheri East) and K/W (Andheri West). As per the data of BMC, 90 per cent of the diagnosed patients through rapid antigen tests were asymptomatic. This again proves the claims of health experts that the number of infected people in Mumbai is much higher.

On July 2, BMC procured the 1 lakh rapid testing kits from South Korean firm SD Biosensors – the only company approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).