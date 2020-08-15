12 pals go swimming at Murbad, 1 drowns, another goes missing

Thane: A man drowned and another is missing following a swimming accident at a waterfall in Murbad taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

While the body of one of the men has been recovered, search operations are underway for the other victim, the station house officer of Murbad police station said.

A group of 12 men from Gadge-Amboli village had gone for a swim in the waterfall at Khopivili on Thursday afternoon, when two persons were swept away by the currents, the official said.

The police and rescue team reached the spot and the body of Umesh Botkudle (25) was fished out, while the search is still underway for Kartik Gadge (25), he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added.

Meanwhile, the collectors of Thane and Palghar districts have already issued orders prohibiting movement of people near water bodies to prevent such accidents during monsoon.