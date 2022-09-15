100% samples from Mumbai were detected with Omicron and its sub-variants: BMC's 15th genome report

Photo: Representative Image

Omicron and its sub-variants are the major reason for the Covid-19 surge cases across the city, reveals the 15th genome sequencing report of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the data, 288 swab samples taken between June 12 and September 1, were tested during the whole genome sequencing, of which 106 samples (37%) had the BA.2.75 variant, 96 (33%) were of the BA.2.75.1 variant, and 60 (21%) were found with BA. 2.75.2 variant.

"Apart from this, six samples each were found with BA.5.2 and BJ.1 variants, four samples of BA 2.76 variant, three samples of BA 2 variant, two of BA.1 variant and one each of BA.2.10.4, BA.2.74, BA.5.1, BE.1 and BE.3 variants," said an official.

Giving details of the 288 patients from whom the samples were collected, the civic body said 91 (32%) were in the 21-40 age group, 84 (29%) in the 61-80 age group, 77 (27%) in the 41-60 age group, 26 (9%) were above 81 years of age and 10 (3%) patients were in the sub-20 years segment.

Of these 10, a total of three patients were in the 0-3 age group and seven in the 0-18 age group. Moreover, two patients out of 288 had not taken a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine, 84 (29%) had taken just one jab, and 202 (70%) had taken both doses.