100 cr corruption case: Sachin Vaze denies any monetary demand made by ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh's PA Sanjeev Palande

MUMBAI: Suspended cop Sachin Vaze on Wednesday told the state appointed one-member committee that he did meet former home minister Anil Deshmukh's personal assistant (PA) at his official residence but there wasn't any conversation or demand regarding money from them. He even told the commission that he wasn't given any special powers to seize any bar or hotel and also wasn't entrusted with certain "important" cases to probe.

Vaze testified before the commission chaired by Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal, who is investigating the allegations made by former top cop Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh.

Advocate Shekhar Jagtap for Deshmukh's PA Sanjeev Palande was cross examining Vaze. The advocate initially sought to know as to what cases were allotted to Vaze by Singh between September 2020 to December 2020, after his reinstatement in the force.

Vaze responded that he wasn't given any particular case by Singh to probe during this period. He further denied of having assigned any cases related to bars and hotels in the city and that some of them visited his office between November and December. He also denied having conferred with any special powers to especially look after the regulation of bars and hotels in the city.

"I didn't met any representative of bars and hotels and neither do I remember if any of them met me at my office," Vaze told the commission.

Upon being asked of any special powers given to him to seize any hotel or restaurant, he denied the same.

"I used to get instructions from my bosses regarding cases I probed, including by Param Bir Singh, who instructed me through proper channels," Vaze added.

During the proceedings, Vaze denied of personally knowing Sanjeev Palande, except that he was the PA to home minister.

Then, Vaze was shown the letter written by Singh to chief minister in March this year claiming that Deshmukh had asked Vaze to extort over Rs 100 crore per month from city's bars and restaurants.

After going through the contentious letter, Vaze accepted to have met Palande at Deshmukh's official residence Dynaneshwari in February 2021.

"Can you please tell the commission, whether Palande had made any demand or communication of any money to you?" advocate Jagtap questioned, to which Vaze said, "No. There wasn't any such demand or communication."

The commission would continue to cross examine Vaze on Thursday.

