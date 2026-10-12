10 Injured After Violent Clash Between Two Groups Disrupt Nalasopara Navratri Celebrations; Stones Pelted, Sticks & Bamboos Used

Representational image | file pic

Mumbai: Around 10 people were left injured after Navratri celebrations at Achole Mitra Mandal in Nalasopara East were disrupted by a violent clash between two groups on Sunday night. The incident reportedly began with an argument between a two-wheeler rider and a tempo driver over a narrow road, escalating into a confrontation involving stones, sticks and bamboo rods.

What Exactly Happened?

The clash took place at Achole while Navratri celebrations were underway. According to the account given by mandal members, the rider, identified as Krishna, had an argument with the tempo driver and was allegedly assaulted by mandal members before being driven away, reported The Times of India. He later returned with a group of supporters, who allegedly attacked the mandal members.

The two groups reportedly pelted stones at each other and used sticks and bamboo rods during the confrontation, creating tension in the area. The mandal’s idol was also allegedly damaged in the incident.

Case Filed Against Attackers

The injured were taken to Tulinj Hospital, run by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, for treatment. Tulinj police registered a case against the alleged attackers late on Sunday night.

Vishal Singh, one of the injured mandal members, alleged that Krishna returned with 10 to 15 people after the initial altercation. “He returned with 10 to 15 people carrying sticks and bamboo rods. They pelted stones at us and even damaged the mandal's idol,” Singh alleged, as quoted by TOI.

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A woman injured in the clash claimed that around 50 to 60 people had arrived at the spot and assaulted her while she was standing there. However, Shiv Yadav, who claimed to be Krishna’s friend, gave a different account of the incident. He alleged that the mandal had not left sufficient space for people to pass through the narrow road.

“My friend Krishna, who was riding a two-wheeler, had an argument with the tempo driver because the road was narrow. Mandal members assaulted him, so we went to question them,” Yadav said, according to the report. The two sides have given conflicting accounts of how the confrontation escalated. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

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