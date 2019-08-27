1 lakh school bags for Maharashtra flood-hit kids

Mumbai: After sending various essential materials and a team of doctors in the flood-ravaged areas of the state, the Shiv Sena has decided to send one lakh school bags with education materials to the flood-affected districts.

The Sena will send about 49,219 bags to the Kolhapur district, 28,863 bags to Sangli, 5,910 to Satara and 16,000 bags to the Konkan region.

It is noteworthy that the school bags will be filled with stationery, including notebooks, scales, pencils, erasers and sharpners. Over the last few weeks, the Sena has sent 100 truckloads of relief and essential materials for the flood-hit families.