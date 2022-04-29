Runway 34 Review: Ajay Devgn's film is an inch closer to crash landing, this flight is worth taking

Director: Ajay Devgn

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh, Boman Irani and others

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3.5 stars

After ‘U Me Aur Hum’ (2008) and ‘Shivaay’ (2016), actor-director Ajay Devgn returns to donning the hat of a director with a thriller-courtroom drama ‘Runway 34’. Earlier titled ‘Mayday’, Ajay brings an edge of the seat thriller that is high on entertainment and emotions.

Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay Devgn), a celebrated pilot of Skyline airlines, gets into trouble when his flight takes a mysterious trajectory after taking off from an international destination. His co-pilot Tanya Albuquerque (Rakul Preet Singh), remains thick and thin with Vikrant, but both come under the scrutiny of Narayan Vedant (Amitabh Bachchan), who drags both of them to the court. Will Vikrant and Tanya get a clean chit?

‘U Me Aur Hum’ in 2008 was loosely inspired by the Hollywood cult ‘The Notebook’. Then Ajay experimented with action in ‘Shivaay’ in 2016 but miserably failed. Now, years later, the director in Ajay has finally arrived. With ‘Runway 34’, he has surely found his space that is rich in thrill. The first half makes you feel claustrophobic, palpitate and ab kya hoga next? You will actually feel the turbulence around you, and you might think twice about boarding a flight in the coming future.

The second half is an expected courtroom drama, which immerses a bit and even puts you to sleep but picks up with the interesting face-off between the prosecutor and a guilty mind nearing the climax. Ajay has an amazing screen presence, and as a pilot, he did complete justice with his looks, body language and style. It wasn’t easy for him to switch on-switch off while shooting, but he is pro at it, considering he has directed and acted simultaneously.

Rakul Preet Singh surprises with her act as a co-pilot. Her eagernesses to fly with the prodigy like Vikrant is nice. Her silence, fears, and awkwardness in the cockpit is to watch out for. Aakanksha Singh plays her part honestly, but it is a role that lacks substance. It has its standalone graph in the film, but any actress could have pulled it off. Boman Irani as an airline owner and Angira Dhar as a legal advisor have literally nothing to offer. Although Boman is a great actor, he is hugely wasted.

Amitabh Bachchan, who enters the film post-interval, handles a courtroom drama with utmost sincerity and honesty. However, it is no different than ‘Pink’ and ‘Chehre’, but he is a visual treat on screen. Carry Minati, who has blown the trumpet of his acting debut, goes unnoticed. If this is called a debut, then what are junior artists and extras?

Ajay always gives attention to technicalities in his films, be it ‘U Me Aur Hum’ or ‘Shivaay’ and now ‘Runway 34’, the cinematography is outstanding. It is shot well by Aseem Bajaj. Watch ‘Runway 34’ for a new experience that you won’t regret.

