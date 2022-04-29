'Heropanti 2' Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the saving grace of this blasphemy starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria

Director: Ahmed Khan

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Singh and others

Where: At theatres near you

Rating: 1 star

Taking a franchise ahead is a sure shot business model for many in Bollywood, and 'Heropanti 2' is one such example. This one, however, has no substance but only has a strange recall value of Tiger Shroff, who marked his acting debut in 2014 with 'Heropanti'. Director Sabbir Khan’s first part still had some head and tail to the plot, but the second instalment is totally a sham.

A stylish hacker Babloo (Tiger Shroff), falls in love with Inaya (Tara Sutaria). I don’t know how but they both sing and dance together with no purpose. Inaya turns out to be the villain Laila’s (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) sister. How unique, right? Laila, in return, hires Babloo to hack Indian money (which looks like a concept of a video game), but life has its own journey. Babloo stands against Laila after he gets to his own family.

'Heropanti 2' is a yawn fest and by far the most purposeless film I have seen in the longest time. With no objective from scene one to the last, the film is no less than a hoax. Unnecessary high octane action sequences, poor dubbing and lip syncs of the actors, avoidable humour, no richness in emotions, unwanted songs that are not required at all anywhere, and the list goes on.

It feels sad that such a legendary music composer and singer, A R Rahman had to lower his status to work on a film like this. It is nothing but a big scar on his trademark music filmography. Director Ahmed Khan should shut shops of directing such aimless films, which he has been doing since the beginning. He definitely needs a spiritual awakening.

Tiger Shroff has an immense fan following, especially amongst kids and girls, and I wonder why? This is one of his worst performances since the time he debuted. He is as bad as he was in 'A Flying Jatt'. 'Heropanti 2' is another disaster credited to his kitty. His dance moves are good enough to bear, but that doesn’t surpass the torture in totality.

Tara Sutaria is a mannequin whose acting license should be banned for life. She is a wax doll who is awful, annoying, and not promising at all. The only character that somehow manages to sail through is Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a feminine villain but again, his character has no graph.

Amrita Singh’s presence in the film is questionable. One wonders why does an actor like her do a role like this, especially when she has a plethora of solid work behind her?

'Heropanti 2' is painful and unbearable. It will only leave you angry while coming out of the theatres. Highly not recommended.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 02:17 PM IST